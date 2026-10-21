Lyon County Sheriff's Report

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MEDIA RELEASE
- On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, around 8:30 p.m., Deputy Kip Darnell served a criminal complaint and court summons on Michelle R. Grant, 45, of Eddyville, charging her with theft by deception as it pertained to a cold check written to the Lyon Fiscal Court.
- On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, just before midnight, Deputies Kip Darnell and Bobby Beeler were sitting stationary at Saratoga Methodist Church when they observed a 2009 Honda motorcycle crash in a nearby ditch on Ky. 293. Upon checking on the driver, Deputy Darnell identified him as Seth C. Trusty, 18, of Princeton. Following a roadside investigation, Trusty was charged with no registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, failure to maintain required insurance/security, first offense, and no motorcycle operator’s license. During the interaction, Trusty became upset and stated several times that he would not be appearing in court and would not pay any fines. Trusty was subsequently arrested on the charges and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, around 12:54 a.m., Deputies Kip Darnell and Bobby Beeler were dispatched to a disturbance at a Kuttawa business. Upon arrival at the business, Deputy Darnell identified Andrew T. Knowles, 20, of Madisonville, as the subject involved. It was determined Knowles was the subject of another disturbance investigation in McCracken County earlier the previous evening. He was found to be manifestly intoxicated and was arrested for alcohol intoxication in a public place, first or second offense. Knowles was later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, around 9:40 a.m., school resource officer Deputy Jason Young was called upon to investigate an incident in the high school where a 17-year-old student from Princeton
exhibited a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. After locating the student, Young administered a sobriety test to the student and determined he was extremely intoxicated. He was detained and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first or second offense. He was later released to the custody of a parent by the authority of a court-designated worker.
- On Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, around 5:15 p.m., Deputies Kip Darnell and Bobby Beeler were dispatched to a three-vehicle injury collision on U.S. 62 at the intersection of Fowler Road. The investigation by Deputy Darnell revealed a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Adreonna Badger, 17, of Kuttawa, was traveling east on U.S. 62 when she failed to see a 2024 Acura MDX, driven by Renee C. Humphrey, 55, of Kuttawa, that was stopped in the eastbound lane of U.S. 62 to turn left onto Fowler Road. Badger’s vehicle collided with the rear of Humphrey’s vehicle and then collided with a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Shawn D. Crooks, 53, of Eddyville, which was westbound on U.S. 62. Badger was transported to an area hospital by Lyon County EMS. A 15-year-old passenger in Badger’s vehicle was taken to a nearby medical facility by personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Lyon County EMS, Livingston County EMS, the Kuttawa Fire Department and the Eddyville Police Department assisted deputies at the scene.
- On Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, around 5:30 p.m., Sheriff Brent White served a criminal complaint and court summons on Carylann E. Spedding, 29, of Eddyville, charging her with theft by deception as it pertained to a cold check written to a local business owner.
- On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, around 9:05 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Pike District Court complaint warrant on Whitney L. Hurley, 37, of Freeburn, charging her with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine). Hurley awaits extradition back to Pike County to answer these charges.
- On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, around 1:50 p.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle injury collision in Suwanee. His investigation revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Danny Johnson, 78, of Kuttawa, was westbound on U.S. 62 when he attempted to turn onto Ky. 810 South and pulled into the path of an eastbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Robin Palmer, 45, of Eddyville. Both drivers declined EMS services at the scene but reported later they were taken to area medical facilities for evaluation of their injuries. The Kuttawa Fire Department, Lyon County EMS and the Eddyville Police Department assisted Chief Deputy Adams at the scene.
- On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, around 3:17 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Spratt, 52, address unknown, on a charge of being a fugitive from another state. Spratt was wanted out of Clark County, Indiana, for three felony drug offenses and three misdemeanor drug offenses. Spratt awaits extradition back to the state of Indiana.
- On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, around 9 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a disturbance complaint on Ky. 274 approximately 14 miles south of Eddyville. While law enforcement was en route to the location of the complaint, another 911 call reporting “shots being fired” at the same location was received by KSP dispatch. Upon the arrival of Chief Deputy Sam Adams, Sheriff Brent White and Eddyville Police Chief Jordan Parrish, it was determined there was a dispute involving a property owner and a contractor that led to a minor physical altercation. The son of the property owner, identified as Jacob C. Triska, 25, of Eddyville, ran to a nearby residence and retrieved a handgun before returning to the scene of the argument and firing two shots at the contractor. The contractor was not struck by the gunfire but was injured during his attempt to retreat to cover during the shooting. Chief Deputy Adams arrested Triska and charged him with first-degree wanton endangerment (discharge of a firearm). He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, around 7:45 p.m., Deputy Bradley Dunning served a criminal complaint and court summons on Juriha E.J. Earnst, 32, of Kuttawa, charging him with third-degree terroristic threatening. The case was investigated by the Eddyville Police Department.
- On Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, just before noon, Deputies Kip Darnell and Bobby Beeler were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 62 West and Interstate 24 in Kuttawa. Deputy Darnell’s investigation revealed a 2023 Peterbilt semi, driven by Jason Alexander, 41, of Houston, exited I-24 on the westbound off-ramp. After stopping at the stop sign, Alexander failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of an eastbound 2013 Nissan Altima on U.S. 62, driven by Shelby W. Jones, 33, of Mayfield. There were no injuries reported in the collision. Lyon County EMS, the Kuttawa Fire Department and the Eddyville Police Department assisted deputies at the scene.
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