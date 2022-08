Lady Rockets advance to All A championship More details in this week's Crittenden Press newspaper.

Really fast fiber internet coming to area Local experts say the build-out of a fiber internet service over Kenergy's power infrastructure will no doubt live up to its billing. P...

Press publishes annual Back-to-School information There will be several new faces in the Crittenden County School District and some familiar faces in different roles when classes resume Aug...

Founders Day 3-on-3 is Aug. 27 Click Image to Enlarge The annual Founders Day 3-on-3 tournament sponsored by Akridge Farm Supply is Aug. 27. Games will be played for gir...