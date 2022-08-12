Press owners chosen for Kentucky's Al Smith Award

Al Cross, director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues in the University of Kentucky’s School of Journalism and Media said, “The Crittenden Press has long been a standout newspaper in West Kentucky, from the days when Allison’s family, the Micks, owned it. It has always punched above its weight and set an example for others to follow.”
The Institute presents the Smith Award with the Bluegrass Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. The society’s president Tom Martin said, “The Press is the embodiment of a vital community newspaper.”
The Smith Award is named for the late Albert P. Smith Jr., who was the driving force for creation of the Institute, headed its advisory board and was its chair emeritus until his death in March 2021 at the age of 94. He published newspapers in Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, was founding producer and host of KET’s “Comment on Kentucky,” and federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission. He was the first winner of the award.
“We are flattered beyond words and incredibly humbled by this distinction,” said Crittenden Press Publisher Chris Evans. “We must say, however, that the true credit goes to our loyal readers and advertisers, our staff and our community and its leaders, who give us remarkable insight and access to news, entertainment and sports.
“We are blessed beyond understanding, and are driven by scripture that reminds us, “From those who much is given, much is expected,” Evans added. “We are grateful to the Institute for Rural Journalism, the Kentucky Press Association, and all others who support community journalism.”
The award will be presented at the Al Smith Awards Dinner Nov. 3 at the Embassy Suites Lexington on Newtown Pike, near Interstate 64/75. Winners of the Institute’s national Tom and Pat Gish Award for courage, tenacity and integrity in rural journalism, to be announced soon, will also be recognized at the event.
Read More about the Evans's selection at the Institute for Rural Journalism or at the Kentucky Press Association Facebook page or in the national tabloid Publisher's Auxiliary.