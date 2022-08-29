Crittenden County Schools back in action

|School Calendar
Crittenden County School District opened its fall term this morning.
The Aug. 29 start was the latest in many years.
By starting later, the district gets more flexibility in its scheduled, which can come in handy later in the year if winter weather poses a problem.
The Kentucky General Assembly approved the change in school schedules a few years ago.
Districts can opt to delay their start date at least until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. If they do, the state allows them to use a "variable student instructional year" that still must meet the state-mandated minimum of 1,062 hours, but does not require them to fulfill the 170-day requirement. In general, Kentucky requires public schools to have a minimum of 170 days of instruction per year with at least 1,062 hours of instructional time.