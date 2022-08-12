More city water line flushing starting Sunday

Starting Sunday, be on the lookout for lots of flushing from hydrants citywide. That flushing could cause low pressure, discolored water and air in lines for some customers.
A good bit of flushing was done this past week, but more is needed to fully clean the system.
Chlorine and bacterial levels are getting much closer to normal, city officials have said, however, the chemistry is not right for consumption just yet.
Because Old City Lake’s level had dropped so low, raw water has been difficult to treat over the past few weeks. Coupled with conservation measures that have limited flow in pipes, water has become somewhat stagnant throughout the system, making it more challenging to reach proper chemistry and to keep it there.
City Maintenance Director Garry Gerard says flushing operations will be conducted at night most of next week. Crews will be dumping water from the system from 9 p.m., until 5 a.m., daily Sunday through Thursday.
“Each night we will do a different section of town,” Gerard said.
Officials are hopeful that the additional flushing will allow customers to begin drinking the water again at some point in the near future.
The Kentucky National Guard completed its mission in Marion on Friday. The guard had hauled water in tankers, operated pumps filling and unloading tankers and distributing bottled water at the former armory.
"We are now solely relying on community volunteers for help with water distribution," said Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley.
To volunteer, call Marion City Hall.
Raw water hauling from the Tradewater River and Mill Bluff Spring has been suspended until further need arises.