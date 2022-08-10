Foundation Wiffle Ball raises almost $70K

|Local girls win championship
The event draws hundreds of players and fans to miniature ballparks at the home of Ken and Katie Parker. Despite losing their home to the December tornado, the Parkers were able to host the benefit tournament for the 10th straight year.
The foundation was created as a memorial to the legacy of Jake Hodge, who was the son of local teachers and coaches Denis and Shannon Hodge.
The Wiffle Ball Wonders, a women’s team made up almost exclusively of Crittenden County athletes and alumni, won the National League division championship and itself raised more than $10,000.