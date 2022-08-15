YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, August 15, 2022
Final preschool screening Sept. 1
If your child will be attending preschool in Crittenden County but they have not undergone a preschool screening, there is another opportunity.
Three- and four-year-olds can be screened between 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 1.
To register, call the elementary school at (270) 965-2243.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
8/15/2022 03:54:00 PM
