Final preschool screening Sept. 1

Bottled Water

Bottled water distribution is from 9 a.m., to noon and from 2 p.m., until 6 p.m., each day that the center is open. The center, located at the former armory, is closed from noon until 2 p.m. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Pickup is as follows: Last names starting with A-F can pick up water on Mondays, names G-L on Tuesday, names M-R on Thursday and S-Z can get water on Friday. A driver’s license must be presented to receive water. This water is to be used for drinking and cooking. Each person can get about two gallons for every person in their household. Empty bottles can be brought back to the armory for recycling.