Monday, August 15, 2022

Final preschool screening Sept. 1

If your child will be attending preschool in Crittenden County but they have not undergone a preschool screening, there is another opportunity.

Three- and four-year-olds can be screened between 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 1.

To register, call the elementary school at (270) 965-2243.



