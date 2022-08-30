Dove season opens Thursday; local hunting options

Big Rivers Wildlife Management Area will again have an area set aside for hunting, and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has what is called a cooperator field on Fishtrap Road northeast of Mattoon off KY 654.
In Union County, Higginson-Henry WMA also has some dove hunting opportunities.
See the Kentucky Dove Hunting Guide for more information.
Dove season will open on its traditional date at 11 a.m., Sept. 1. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers 90 public fields with more than 1,000 acres on which to hunt doves this year.
The daily dove bag limit remains 15 doves, with a 90-day season in three segments. The first segment of dove season closes Oct. 26. The second segment opens Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) and closes Dec. 4, while the third segment opens Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and closes Jan. 15, 2023.
In addition to a valid Kentucky hunting license and a Kentucky Migratory Bird/Waterfowl permit, hunters must also have their Harvest Information Program (HIP) confirmation number prior to heading afield. To get their confirmation number, hunters must visit the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website and click the “My Profile" tab to answer a brief survey about their migratory bird hunting activities during the previous year.