Governor calls 3-day session for flood relief

Marion lifts boil water order Shortly after 10 a.m., this morning, Marion Water Department lifted the boil order that had been in place since July 7. Flushing and other m...

Rocket golfers win All A Classic Rocket golfers from left are Grayson Davidson, Jaxon Hatfield, Parker Kayse, Jeremiah Foster and Avery Belt. Crittenden County High School ...

Really fast fiber internet coming to area Local experts say the build-out of a fiber internet service over Kenergy's power infrastructure will no doubt live up to its billing. P...

Press publishes annual Back-to-School information There will be several new faces in the Crittenden County School District and some familiar faces in different roles when classes resume Aug...