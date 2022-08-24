Governor calls 3-day session for flood relief

KY TODAY
Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special session of the General Assembly starting Wednesday at noon to provide relief for areas of eastern Kentucky that have been dealing with the historic flooding that happened in late July.
According to the language of the proclamation issued Tuesday afternoon calling lawmakers to Frankfort, the special session agenda will consist of three items:
--Establish appropriate funding to, and provide for the administration of the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, or EKSAFE, fund.
--Amend the state law relating to the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, or WKSAFE, fund, passed after the December 2021 tornado outbreak by extending it through June 30, 2026.
--Provide relief for Eastern Kentucky school districts impacted by the flooding emergency, in particular by relaxing requirements relating to the number of student attendance days, leave for teachers, and remote learning. Also, to provide relief for western and eastern Kentucky school districts impacted by the tornado and flooding emergencies, by setting forth new requirements relating to ... read more at Kentucky Today.