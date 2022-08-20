Rocket golfers win All A Classic

|Rocket golfers from left are
Grayson Davidson, Jaxon Hatfield,
Parker Kayse, Jeremiah Foster
and Avery Belt.
The Rockets' five golfers shot a combined 357, edging out Caldwell County by two strokes.
Travis Perry of Lyon County won the individual title with a two-over-par 74. Crittenden's Jeremiah Foster was second with a 76.
Other Rockets competing were Grayson Davidson 84, Avery
Belt 91, Parker Kayse 104 and Jaxon Hatfield 107.
A new semi-state golf round will send the Rocket golfers to Gibson Bay Sept. 11.
On the ladies side, Addie Hatfield shot 99 and Brylee Conyer 102 to advance individual competition Sept. 10 at University of Arlington.
"I am so thrilled for both the boys and girls, they have all been working hard on their game," said Coach Vicki Hatfield.
See more in this week's Crittenden Press.