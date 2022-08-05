Chandler accepts Ag Hall of Fame honor

Chandler, 70, was inducted into the Crittenden County Agriculture Hall of Fame. Chandler raised hogs for several years and developed the county's first confined farrowing operation. Read more about his story in this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press.
Introducing Chandler and pictured with him was local 4-Her and Kentucky Teen Council Representative Kailyn Stokes.
Tonight at the fairgrounds is the Enduro Derby starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday night will be the Demolition Derby starting at 7 p.m., with nine categories.