Marion police looking for stolen vehicle

Marion Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a stolen vehicle.
Police Sgt. Heath Martin says a dark gray, single-cab2004 Ford Ranger pickup with Kentucky Plate 403CZH was stolen in Marion today. The truck has a custom license plate on the front reading, "Poppy."
Sgt. Martin said Justin Burnett, 45, is a person of interest in the matter. He is a white male, 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was last seen waring a black shirt, black shorts, black ball cap and black water shoes.
The vehicle was last seen traveling southward on South Main Street at 8:38 a.m.
Burnett is believed to be traveling to Illinois or possibly Paducah.
Martin said Burnett is not a Marion resident, and had only been seen here for the first time on Thursday.
Burnett should not be approached. Please notify your local Police or Marion Police Department at 270-965-3500 or 911 if you encountered the suspect.