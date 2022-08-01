Councilwoman Browning files as write-in for mayor

|Browning
In a statement Monday afternoon, following her filing, Browning said:
In light of recent events, I’ve prayerfully decided to run as a write-in candidate for Mayor in November. These last few months have been difficult for all of us. Unbelievable, at times. We need and deserve timely communication. My hope is to provide free flowing communication on all aspects of the city government that affect our lives. We have to continue to move forward with competent, bold and decisive leadership.
Councilwoman Phyllis Sykes, 75, was among three individuals who had met a June deadline to file for the mayoral race. She died unexpectedly last week, leaving Councilman Donnie Arflack and Job Corps instructor Austin Valentine Jr., as the only candidates in a race for mayor during the November general election.
Browning has served six years on the city council. She is a materials buyer and planner at Siemens in Marion.
Stay tuned to The Crittenden Press for further details.