Fohs Hall hosts fall arts events

Additionally, an arts display featuring hand-made crafts will be held in September. Sponsored by the Community Arts Foundation, Fall Into the Arts will feature vendors, displays and stage performances. Contact
Lexi Millikan at www.lexieabra.com or (605) 430-5968 to reserve
space or for more information.
For more events or to purchase tickets visit fohshall.org.
Historic Fohs Hall is available for rentals by contact Elliot West at
(270) 965-2056.