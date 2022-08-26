Friday, August 26, 2022

Fohs Hall hosts fall arts events

Several events are coming up at Fohs Hall, including a concert by Terry Mike Jeffrey presenting music from Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. Tickets are available at The Crittenden Press, Bowtanicals and at fohshall.org.

Additionally, an arts display featuring hand-made crafts will be held in September. Sponsored by the Community Arts Foundation, Fall Into the Arts will feature vendors, displays and stage performances. Contact 
Lexi Millikan at www.lexieabra.com or (605) 430-5968 to reserve 
space or for more information.

For more events or to purchase tickets visit fohshall.org.

Historic Fohs Hall is available for rentals by contact Elliot West at 
(270) 965-2056.




