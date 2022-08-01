Tuesday is Fair Exhibit Registration

FAIR EXHIBIT INFORMATION
Crittenden County Lions Club Fair and Crittenden County Extension Service Presents:
2022 Crittenden County Family Consumer Science Exhibits Open Division:
Class List:
Photography: Best color and Best black and white photo
Needlework: Crochet or knit item, Embroidered, cross-stitched, crewel, tatted or similar item
Sewing: Clothing item or Non-clothing
Enter exhibits Tuesday, August 2nd from 11-3
Exhibit viewing Wednesday August 3rd from 1-6pm and Thursday August 4th from 11-3pm
Entry pick up Friday, August 5th after fair breakfast
2022 Crittenden County Family Consumer Science Exhibits Open Division:
Class List:
Photography: Best color and Best black and white photo
Needlework: Crochet or knit item, Embroidered, cross-stitched, crewel, tatted or similar item
Sewing: Clothing item or Non-clothing
Enter exhibits Tuesday, August 2nd from 11-3
Exhibit viewing Wednesday August 3rd from 1-6pm and Thursday August 4th from 11-3pm
Entry pick up Friday, August 5th after fair breakfast
FAIR GARDEN EXHIBIT INFORMATION
Crittenden County Lions Club Fair and Crittenden County Extension Service presents:2022 Crittenden County Fair Garden Exhibits Open Division:
Class List:
Two tomatoes, slicing size
Three cucumbers, slicing size
Three squash, yellow
Five ears of sweet corn
Ten blackberries, any variety
Basket display of mixed vegetables, fruit and herbs
Largest vegetable by weight
Best daylily bloom
Best Flower Arrangement
Best other flower bloom
Enter Exhibits Tuesday, August 2nd from 11-3pm
Judging on Tuesday, August 2nd
Exhibit viewing Wednesday, August 3rd from 1 -6pm and Thursday, August 4th from 11-3pm
Entry pick up Friday, August 5th after fair breakfast