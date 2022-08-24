Superload on I-24 this morning

This superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport early this morning and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24.
Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
Motorists should be alert for this slow-moving load and use appropriate caution. Patience will be required, particularly where the overweight/over-dimensional load is making turns. Motorists who encounter this superload should pay close attention to directions from police escorting the caravan.
Once the slow-moving caravan reaches the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange, the 960,000 pound superload will head east on U.S. 68 toward Hopkinsville.