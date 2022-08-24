Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Superload on I-24 this morning

A specialized hauler plans to move a superload along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties this morning.

This superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport early this morning and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24.

Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.

Motorists should be alert for this slow-moving load and use appropriate caution.  Patience will be required, particularly where the overweight/over-dimensional load is making turns.  Motorists who encounter this superload should pay close attention to directions from police escorting the caravan.

Once the slow-moving caravan reaches the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange, the 960,000 pound superload will head east on U.S. 68 toward Hopkinsville.

