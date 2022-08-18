Really fast fiber internet coming to area

Problem is, it may take a while.
An article in this week's full-edition of The Crittenden Press explores the announcement by a third-party company working with Kenergy to provide incredibly fast, and affordable, internet to rural Crittenden County and other nearby areas.
In our article, some local experts weigh in on what this could mean for a long-underserved area of the state.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2022
The Crittenden Press