Heavy rains opens door for Marion relief

|Water is running over the spillway
at Old City Lake this morning.
That's a blessing for city leaders and residents who are combating the ongoing water shortage.
At the water plant next to Old City Lake, the rain gauge caught 2.4 inches of precipitation overnight. The downpour filled the lake and even washed away sandbags placed on top of the spillway. Those had been arranged on the top of the dam with hopes of allowing the reservoir to catch additional water. However, the force of so much water in a short period of time washed away the bags.
"In light of recent rainfall in the Marion watershed, the City of Marion will be conducting limited flushing today," said City Administrator Adam Ledford.
The decision to flush water lines was made after reviewing the water now being held in Old City Lake and in Lake George, and after Marion leaders consulted with Kentucky Division of Water specialists.
"The efforts will be focused on improving chlorine levels on the ends of the system so the boil water advisory may be re-evaluated," Ledford said.
For now, however, the boil advisory has not been lifted and the Stage 3 Conservation Order remains in place.
"We continue to express the need to conserve water while following Stage 3 restriction guidelines and the burn ban," Ledford said.
There will also be a temporary hold put on raw water hauling because the old lake continues to run over the spillway.