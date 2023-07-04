4-Hers serving Pizza to raise funds

Crittenden County 4-H Emerald Club will participate in a fundraising event at Game Day on Tuesday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Members are raising money to attend the Civics Bee at the Kentucky State Fair held in Louisville next month.
The purpose of the Emerald Club is to allow youth to connect to their community through historical and current local leaders, get to know local and state elected officials and attend meetings and explore local and national landmarks.
Anyone interested in joining can get more information by contacting the Crittenden County Extension office at 270-965-5236.