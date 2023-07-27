Benefit 5K at park Friday evening

The second annual Marty McKenney Memorial 5K race and walk will be held at Marion-Crittenden County Park at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28. This will be a fundraising event for the Marty McKenney Scholarship Fund, which was created recently to honor the late track and field booster. McKenney was one of Crittenden County’s early track coaches and was instrumental in helping get the oval track built at the park. She passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.
Entry fee is a minimum $25 donation to the fundraising effort. Registration can be completed in advance. Forms and payment information are available on the Marty McKenney Memorial Facebook page.