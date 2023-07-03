Sheriff announces new courtroom safety rules

Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head has issued a notice about courtroom safety in Marion.
Going forward, no purses, backpacks, fanny packs, pocket knives, food or beverages will be allowed in the courtroom during district, circuit or family court.
Cell phones must be silenced before entering the courtroom. If a phone rings during court, the phone will be confiscated by bailiffs and kept for the remainder of the proceedings.
The sheriff said these rules are being enforced to provide for general safety and security.