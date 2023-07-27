Sheriff looking for local man

Local authorities are looking for a Crittenden County man who eluded them in a chase that ended in Frances Wednesday night when he crashed a motorcycle.
Sheriff Evan Head said Brian Fitzgerald, 34, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for probation violation. The sheriff said Fitzgerald is also facing other charges from last night’s pursuit and felony drug charges for having a large amount of methamphetamine that was recovered during a subsequent investigation.
Anyone with information about Fitzgerald's whereabouts is asked to call central dispatching at 270-965-3500.