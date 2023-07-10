In Our Town 10, 25, 50 Years Ago

The Crittenden Press full edition is loaded with news, information and entertainment you can find nowhere else. It's not on Twitter, Facebook or any other social media app. Here is a look at our Weekly Feature Called ThrowBack Thursdays where we gather and reprint happenings in Marion and Crittenden County as found in our newspaper archives from 10, 25 and 50 years ago. Go Here to Subscribe and Get all of the Benefits of Being a Crittenden Press full-edition reader.
10 YEARS AGO
July 4, 2013
• The Crittenden Press polled its readers by asking, “What is your biggest concern about Kentucky’s future?” Most of the online voters viewed poverty and drug abuse as the major problems facing the Commonwealth. The results were as followed; Poverty, 31%; Drug Abuse, 26%; Education, 22%; Public Health, 9% and Other, 12%.
• Retiring faculty and staff members were recognized for their dedication and service to the Crittenden County School System at the June 25 Board of Education meeting, Special recognition was given to Anna Jay, Dena Duncan, Lynette Miller, Janet Stevens, Ruth McClure, Freda Roberts and Marceia Ellis.
• Crittenden County’s 8-under Lady Wildcats softball team won the league championship and the post-season tournament. The girls beat Caldwell County A’s 9-3 and knocked off the Caldwell County White Sox 15-3 for the championship. The girls finished the season with an 11-1 record and won two in thepostseason for an overall 13-1 mark. Team members include Shayla Jones, Aubre Conyer, Riley Smith, Macie Hunt, Emily Mattingly, Kailyn Stokes, Karsen Shouse, Callie Dempsey and Alyssa Woodall. They were coached by Michael Hunt, Stephen Smith and Mandy Hunt.
• The Marion Stingrays swim team participated in three meets and had two more to go later in the month. The Stingrays lost 460-153 to Greenville and 553-496 to Calvert City, however, the team beat Calvert City 614-406 in its previous meeting. The leading scorers for the Stingrays have been Kaylee Graham, Micah Newcom and Xander Tabor.
• Crittenden County students competed in the Kentucky Youth Seminar at the University of Kentucky. The students collectively earned $1,800 in scholarships, cash awards and four expense-paid trips to the national conference. Students who won the competition were Brittany Buell, Anna Schnittker, Ashley Collyer, Dustin Perry and Ian Cartwright.
25 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1998
• Members of the American Legion Post 111 hung 100 American flags throughout downtown Marion in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. The flags were purchased by the city and county through the “Show Your Colors, America” program.
• Mr. and Mrs. D.C. Loveless of Marion celebrated 56 years of marriage. The couple married on July 3, 1942. The couple had 11 children, 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
• The foursome of Ryan Perry, Pat Perry, Blair Winders and Ken Rogers survived the heat and constant pressure of 26 teams vying for a championship in the 4-Person Golf Scramble at Marion Country Club. Three-fourths of the winning team hailed from Crittenden County, all except Rogers, who lives in the neighboring Caldwell County. They shot back-to-back rounds of 14-under-par to win the tournament with a final score of 58-58-116
• Brandon Wagoner, 15, captured the Kentucky Junior Rodeo Association’s All-Around Cowboy state championship during the state finals at Greenville. Wagoner became the third local cowboy or cowgirl to win a state all-around championship in junior or high school rodeo, joining former champs David Maddux and Michele Stone.
50 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1973
•Non-members of the Marion Country Club had an opportunity for their youngsters to enroll in swimming lessons being given at the club five mornings each week. Instructors for the classes were Tina Perry, Melissa McKenney and Ann Greenwell.
•Jim Maggard of Watkins and Associates, Inc., of Lexington, presented Dennis Woodall with a copy of the Comprehensive Countywide Plan and Housing Plan for Crittenden County. Woodall is chairman of the City-County Planning Commission which worked with Watkins and Associates to develop the plan.
•The Crittenden County Hospital welcomed the new arrivals of six babies born in the month of June. These individuals were Alice Carol Gillette, Darla Kay Curnel, Brodwick Graham Shuecraft, Tammy Renee Phillips, Regina Lea Jones and Edward Troy Belt.