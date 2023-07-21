A Closer Look at new US 641 to Eddyville

Work zone on I-24 bridge over Tennessee River The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a daytime work zone lane restriction on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge between Ca...

US 641's novel 2-plus-1 highway design Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently announced its route for the US 641 alternate highway between Fredonia and Eddyville. The July 13, 2...

Board of Elections meets Friday Crittenden County Board of Elections will meet at 3 p.m. Friday in the county clerk's office to finalize an election plan for November a...

Water: It's Big News Here and Beyond Water is in the news a whole lot these days. Whether it's too much or a lack thereof, water plays a critical part in all of our lives. F...