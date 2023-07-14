Interstate Exchange at Eddyville closed Monday

As part of ongoing brush clearing along Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a brief ramp closure at the I-24/I-69 Exit 42 interchange on Monday morning, July 17.
As the brush clearing operation nears Exit 42, the I-24 eastbound ramp to I-69 northbound is expected to close around mid-morning Monday for about two hours.
Due to space limitations along the ramp, A trackhoe with a brush cutter head will have to be in the roadway - forcing the ramp to be closed for about two hours. Once the work is completed along the ramp it will be reopened as quickly as possible.
Portable message boards will direct I-24 eastbound traffic that seeks to take I-69 northbound to detour via Exit 40 to follow U.S. 62 East through Eddyville to reach I-69 North. Any vehicles that miss the detour can travel to KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45, loop through the interchange and return westbound to reach I-69 North.