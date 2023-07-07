Court moving to city hall starting July 25

There will be no disrict, circuit or family court proceedings held during the week of July 17-21 while the courts and clerks pack up to temporarily leave the downtown courthouse, which will be torn down soon to make room for a new justice center.
Crittenden County Circuit Court Clerk will reopen at its interim site at 208 South Main Street on Monday, July 24.
All court proceedings beginning July 25 will be at Marion City Hall’s council chambers. Family Court will convene at city hall for the first time on Tuesday, July 25. District Court’s first session at city hall will be Wednesday, July 26 and Circuit Court will hear its first docket there Thursday, Aug. 10.