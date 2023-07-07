YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, July 7, 2023
Stone Family sings at Piney Homecoming
The annual homecoming celebration at Piney Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church is Sunday.
Bro. Steve Stone will deliver the morning message.
A meal will follow the service, and the Stone Family will sing in the afternoon.
Everyone is welcome.
7/07/2023 11:19:00 AM
