Crittenden fair events begin Saturday

Mark your calendar for some of the most anticipated local 
events of the summer.

A car show, truck and tractor pull, pageant and derbies are scheduled as part of the annual Crittenden County Lions Club Fair.

The first event of the series is Saturday at the Lions Club Fairgrounds.

Start times and admission vary, so check ad for details and 
watch for more information in the July 27 edition of 
The Crittenden Press.

