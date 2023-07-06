US 641 meeting Tuesday at Fredonia

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will host a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 11 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Fredonia to announce a route for the final section of the new US 641 highway that will ultimately finish the super 2-lane between Marion and Eddyville.
The first 5.5-mile section of the new highway between Marion and Fredonia was opened Dec. 6, 2018 after six years of construction.
For more on the meeting in Fredonia, see Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s advertisement in the full edition of this week's Crittenden Press newspaper.