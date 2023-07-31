Monday, July 31, 2023

Union Baptist VBS is Thursday

Union Baptist Church is hosting VBS Day Camp Thursday.

From 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., youth pre-K through sixth grade can see fire trucks, police and ambulance up close and personal. Games, water fun and lunch will be provided at City-County Park.

To register, call (270) 564-876.


