Monday, July 31, 2023
Union Baptist VBS is Thursday
Union Baptist Church is hosting VBS Day Camp Thursday.
From 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., youth pre-K through sixth grade can see fire trucks, police and ambulance up close and personal. Games, water fun and lunch will be provided at City-County Park.
To register, call (270) 564-876.
