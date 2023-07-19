Cameron picks Mills as running mate

Mills, a Republican from Henderson, previously represented Crittenden County in the Kentucky senate. His district was changed a couple of years ago to include only Henderson, Hopkins, Union and Webster counties. Mills had previously served in the Kentucky's House of Representatives.
For the first time this election cycle, governor candidates could wait until after the primary election to name a running mate.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who is running for reelection on the Democratic ticket, will keep current Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman as his running mate.