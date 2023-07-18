Tuesday, July 18, 2023

New librarian Meet & Greet Thursday

A Meet & Greet for newly-hired librarian Leah Chumbler will be held Thursday at the Crittenden County Public Library.

Chumbler replaces Brandie Ledford, who moved out of state.

The Meet & Greet will be held between 6:30-7:30 p.m., and hosted by the Friends of the Library.
