Tuesday, July 18, 2023
New librarian Meet & Greet Thursday
A Meet & Greet for newly-hired librarian Leah Chumbler will be held Thursday at the Crittenden County Public Library.
Chumbler replaces Brandie Ledford, who moved out of state.
The Meet & Greet will be held between 6:30-7:30 p.m., and hosted by the Friends of the Library.
Crittenden Press Online
7/18/2023 08:00:00 PM
