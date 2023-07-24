Crittenden Jail now accepting bonds 24/7

Crittenden County Detention is now processing bonds round the clock, seven days a week.
Jailer Athena Hayes said the jail has traditionally processed bonds overnight or weekends, during typical non-business hours. Otherwise, bonds were processed at the Crittenden Circuit Clerk’s office in the courthouse.
With the circuit clerk leaving the courthouse and relocating temporarily at 208 South Main Street – during demolition of the existing courthouse and construction of a new justice center – Hayes said the jail is stepping up to help.
Beginning immediately, all cash bonds up to $9,850 can be processed 24/7 at the detention center.