Stamps Going Up to 66 cents today

Sheriff announces new courtroom safety rules Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head has issued a notice about courtroom safety in Marion. Going forward, no purses, backpacks, fanny packs,...

Path led Akridge away from Fredonia plans Fredonia native Jay Akridge took a different course in life. Rather than coming home from college to help run the family's generational...

Court moving to city hall starting July 25 There will be no disrict, circuit or family court proceedings held during the week of July 17-21 while the courts and clerks pack up to temp...

641 Connect meeting July 11 Click Image to Enlarge The Kentucky Department of Transportation will host a public meeting for Lyon and Caldwell county residents July 11 t...