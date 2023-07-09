Stamps Going Up to 66 cents today

First-class stamps are going up again. It has only been about seven months since the last increase. Beginning Sunday, July 9, Forever Stamps will cost 66 cents.
Stamps had gone up from 60 to 63 cents in January.
In April, the postal service made the announcement about the second increase this year. It will also bump up the price for sending domestic postcards to to 51 cents. A 1-ounce letter or postcard mailed to another country will increase to $1.50. There will be no change to the single-piece letter and flat additional-ounce price, which remains at 24 cents.