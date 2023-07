Chamber After Hours Event Thursday 5-7pm Thursday, July 27 at First United Bank

Crittenden Jail now accepting bonds 24/7 Crittenden County Detention is now processing bonds round the clock, seven days a week. Jailer Athena Hayes said the jail has traditionally ...

4-Hers serving Pizza to raise funds Crittenden County 4-H Emerald Club will participate in a fundraising event at Game Day on Tuesday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Members a...

Sheriff looking for local man Local authorities are looking for a Crittenden County man who eluded them in a chase that ended in Frances Wednesday night when he crashed a...