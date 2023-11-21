Chamber hosts Small Business Bingo

|Click Image to Enlarge
Discounts are offered at 23 local businesses, ranging from Buy 1, Get 1 Free to reduced rates on merchandise.
Get the Bingo card out of the Nov. 21 Early Bird and visit businesses to make a Bingo either vertically, horizontally or diagonally. The free square can be used in any location to make Bingo.
Turn cards in no later than Dec. 20 at The Crittenden Press for a chance to win a big Chamber of Commerce prize basket. Receipts or stamps provided by each business must be attached to
completed Bingo cards.
Have fun and shop local.
Have fun and shop local.