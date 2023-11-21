Chamber hosts Small Business Bingo

VAUGHT: Sheppard 3rd leading scorer Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard currently is the team's third leading scorer at 13.3 points per game and leads the team in 3-point shoot...

Family accepts Poindexter's retired jersey Family members of the late James Howard "Jimmie" Poindexter, who died Dec. 22, 1973, accept Poindexter's framed retired jerse...

REMINDER: KY 120 remains closed at eastern county line Kentucky Highway 120 remains closed at the Crittenden-Webster County Line while a bridge is replaced across the Tradewater River. Due to the...

Buntin conducts Crider auction Dec. 2 Click Image to Enlarge Furniture, farm equipment, tools and outdoors items will be included in an action Dec. 2 conducted by Buntin Auction ...