Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Chamber hosts Small Business Bingo

Click Image to Enlarge
This holiday season the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a game of Small Business Bingo to get shoppers in the spirit and in local stores.

Discounts are offered at 23 local businesses, ranging from Buy 1, Get 1 Free to reduced rates on merchandise.

Get the Bingo card out of the Nov. 21 Early Bird and visit businesses to make a Bingo either vertically, horizontally or diagonally. The free square can be used in any location to make Bingo.

Turn cards in no later than Dec. 20 at The Crittenden Press for a chance to win a big Chamber of Commerce prize basket. Receipts or stamps provided by each business must be attached to 
completed Bingo cards.

Have fun and shop local.


Posted by at