REMINDER: KY 120 remains closed at eastern county line

Due to the extended closure, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has recommended a marked detour along KY 109 North from Providence to U.S. 60 West at Sullivan, then along U.S. 60 East to Marion. The detour will add 8.4 miles or 11 minutes to a trip between Marion and Providence, transportation officials say.
Work is scheduled to take most of the winter to complete.
For several months prior to the work, the bridge had a reduced five-ton weight limit posted. An electronic sign has been located just east of Marion on KY 120 since the weight limit was reduced and notifying users of the closure.
There are actually three bridges at the project site on KY 120. The main bridge spanning the Tradewater River is okay, but two smaller bridges that cross a slew near the river need replacing. Cambry Contracting, Inc., of Leitchfield is the primary contractor on the $727,224 bridge replacement project. There is some indication that state transportation crews may try to replace the other small bridge while the highway is closed.