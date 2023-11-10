Can you find the deer?

|See the bedded buck in this picture? Taken
from above, this long-range photo easily IDs
the sex and even the number of points.
Marion's Superior Whitetail Habitats is always on the cutting edge, bringing high-tech to the outdoors. Grab this week's newspaper to see how it is using a drone to do some mountain man type of work.
Rifle deer season opens this weekend and runs through Thanksgiving weekend. Be on the lookout for deer crossing your path on local roadways.
