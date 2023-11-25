UPDATED: Fatal crash on US 60 West

Road will be closed until about 8:30 p.m.
It appears that a Kentucky State Police accident reconstruction crew is now on the scene of a double fatality automobile accident on US 60 West in Crittenden County. The highway will remained closed until approximately 8:30 pm, according to state highway department officials.
The crash occurred around 3pm and involved two vehicles.
At least one young victim was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital with injuries. Another passenger was not seriously injured.
The head-on crash happened just east of the KY 297 intersection near the bottom of Moore Hill.