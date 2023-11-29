Fredonia solar project hosts public meetings

RWE Clean Energy, the company building two solar farms near Fredonia, has scheduled two public meetings next month for its second project. Details of what has been named Pleasant Valley Solar project will be available at the meetings.
The first public meeting will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Lyon County Convention Center at Lee Jones Park.
The second will be held in Fredonia from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Fredonia Cumberland Presbyterian Activities Building.
Both meetings will have the same information with an open, come-and-go format. Pleasant Valley Solar will be an up to 125 megawatt solar generation facility and will connect to a Big Rivers Electric Corporation 161 kV transmission line that crosses the project. It is proposed to be located on 1,027 acres on the border of Lyon and Caldwell counties east of the Western Kentucky Correctional Facility.
This will be adjacent to RWE Clean Energy’s Ashwood Solar project, which is currently under construction south of Fredonia off US 641.
If unable to attend, you may contact REW’s Paul Griffin at paul.griffin@rwe.com or (872) 257-4451.