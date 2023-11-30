Get You Christmas On!

UPCOMING HOLIDAY EVENTS
•Akridge Farm Supply will be grand marshal of Fredonia Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1.
•Community Arts Foundation is hosting “The Night Before Christmas” reading along with other activities from 10 a.m., to noon, Saturday, Dec. 2 at Fohs Hall. More details on page 4.
•“A Country Christmas” parade will be at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 in Marion. Chris Cook is grand marshal.
•Supper with Santa will be held at the Lions Club Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds following Marion Christmas parade.
•Christmas Jubilee at Fohs Hall featuring Cutter and Cash and the Kentucky Grass performing holiday and bluegrass music will start at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. Doors open at 5:45. Admission is free and will include holiday nostalgia, vintage decorations, toys and games that will foster Christmas memories.