Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and first-ever, black-tie gala Saturday night at Fohs Hall, recognizing businesses, individuals and educators in 11 different award categories. Pictured are (front from left) Farmers Bank employees Brent Bugg, Gavin Dickerson, Barrett Belt, Wade Berry, Bethany Davis, Callie Courtney, Chasta Champion, Rose Dempsey, Devon Atwell, Kelsey Berry, Paja Crider and school district employees Tiffany Blazina, Diane Winters, Wayne Winters, Sarah Riley, Kara Turley, Tonya Driver, Gaige Courtney and Austin Berry, (back) Adam Beavers, Chris Cook, Blair and Sandra Winders, Brennan Cruce, Jason Hatfield, Allison Mick-Evans, emcee Chris Evans, Alan and Stacy Hunt, David West, John Robertson, Layla West and Keifer Watson. Full coverage of this event can be found in archival format in this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press newspaper. Get access for as little as $2.95 a month.
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Chamber recognizes Community's Best
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 11/02/2023 06:39:00 AM