New surgeon joins Crittenden Hospital

Dr. Eric Kivisto and his wife Liz, an RN, will begin seeing patients in Marion on Monday, Dec. 4 at Crittenden Community Hospital. Kivisto has 30 years experience as a general surgeon.
Kivisto most recently worked for Southern Illinois Healthcare, where he served as an acute care general surgeon. Prior to that he was a general surgeon for multiple facilities in the Northern Region for OSF Healthcare, a not-for-profit Catholic health care organization that operates a medical group in Illinois and Michigan.
Crittenden Community Hospital CEO Shawn Bright said Kivisto is a native to small-town living, and, together with his wife, will see patients throughout the entirety of their healthcare needs from the clinic through necessary medical procedures. Hear from Dr. Kivisto and his wife Liz