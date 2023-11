Tax Bill Mistake Prompts Second Mailing Several hundred Crittenden County property owners will next week be receiving a second 2023 property tax statement due to a printing error. ...

Yoder auction Saturday in Crittenden County Click Image to Enlarge A retirement auction and moving sale will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 on Rooster Lane in the Crittenden County ...

Teen in Wednesday wreck in critical condition A PHI Air Medical unit called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 60 about 11 miles east of Marion take...

Inflatables, games for kids Saturday Click Image to Enlarge Food and fun will be offered Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., during a fundraising event for Between Rivers Search &...