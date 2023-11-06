VAUGHT: Bama back in Lexington Saturday

Alabama won 45-17 in 2004, 38-20 in 2009 and 48-7 in 2013. Could Saturday afternoon be the time Kentucky changes that trend against Nick Saban’s team at Kroger Field? Alabama is 8-1 coming into the game and coming off a 42-28 win over LSU while UK is 6-3 and coming off a win over Mississippi State.
If UK does pull the upset, it likely will take big plays like the Cats had in 1997. David Ginn and Jermaine White blocked an Alabama field goal attempt that Anwar Stewart, now UK’s defensive line coach, returned 68 yards for a touchdown. In overtime, quarterback Tim Couch threw a game-winning 26-yard scoring pass to Craig Yeast giving the Cats their first win over Alabama in 75 years.
“It’s still kind of a blur. It was just one of those things where you are doing your job. Jermaine did a really good job getting up and blocking it,” Stewart said. “I keep telling everybody it just fell in my hands and I just took it and ran. That’s pretty much all I remember.”
Yeast, UK’s all-time leading receiver, remembers a lot more.
“I remember the blocked kick and Anwar running in for a touchdown. I remember the Alabama fumble in overtime. There was a lot of stuff that went on in the game,” he said.
Running back Anthony White felt he had one of his worst games at Kentucky in a 35-7 loss at Alabama in 1996. However, he said everything was “clicking” in the 1997 win.
“We knew when we played Florida or Tennessee we might have to score 60 points to stay in the game. That day if we came off the field and did not score, the defense came through for us,” White said. “We knew that we needed a complete game and had to rely on our defense to get some stops and they did. I had a lot of incentive to beat Alabama after having one of the worst games of my life in 1996 against them.”
He remembered the game-winning touchdown pass to Yeast was originally an option route for him but Couch went to Yeast.
“He caught it and I tried to make a block but Craig broke a tackle and we won,” White said. “It was a great celebration. Everybody was running on the field. There were so many fans I could not find my teammates to celebrate. Fans were hugging, dancing. Ladies kept kissing me on the cheek. I was crazy.
“I came back to the locker room and nobody else was there. We always prayed after games but I couldn’t find anybody. I thought maybe I should go back out on the field but I just decided to stay there by myself.”
Fans on the field not only tore the goalposts down but carried them out of then Commonwealth Stadium back to the UK campus.
“The celebration was great,” Stewart said. “It was pretty cool with the goalposts coming down and that game was a huge part of Kentucky football history,” Stewart said. “Tim, Craig, Anthony and all those guys were just battling until the end. It was awesome and those memories are pretty cool.”
Yeast, now the head coach at Mercer County High School, still has people tell him they remember his touchdown catch against Alabama.
“They tell me they were at the game and want to know if that was my favorite UK game,” Yeast said. “It was probably the most famous game but actually Tim and I made a much better play when we beat Mississippi State the only year we played in a bowl game.
“But people remember that Alabama win and rushing the field. Even some of the high school coaches in other states remember that game when I was recruiting (when he was a college coach).”
Stewart admits he will probably mention to his defensive players about “leaving a legacy” like he did with his teammates by beating Alabama.
“All of us came in together and all contributed to that big win. It was awesome,” Stewart said. “As we get older and fat and are sitting around having a few beers, those are great conversations to have about beating Alabama.”
* * *
Former Kentucky Mr. Basketball Reed Sheppard has probably been the biggest surprise of Kentucky’s freshman class. Even though he had a brilliant prep career at North Laurel and ranks among the state’s top 10 all-time leaders in points, steals and assists, he was not as highly ranked as some UK freshman teammates.
However, he’s made it clear to coach John Calipari that he’s ready to help the Cats this year.
“He is steady, steady Eddie. He is smart. Shoots it pretty good. He is playing better defense. He is -- what a teammate, gets the ball to the right guys,” Calipari said.
One particular play in the exhibition game against Georgetown stood out to Calipari.
“Again, he made a play driving it, right? He kept going and then threw a ball. What are you thinking about? I said, ‘Just make easy plays,’” Calipari said. “When he is making easy plays, he is making hard plays look easy, is what he does. But, no, we're really -- I'm excited about him.”
Lyon County guard Travis Perry, a UK recruit and already the state’s all-time leading scorer, is not surprised at what Sheppard has done, especially after watching a Kentucky practice last month.
“Reed has gone in there and made an immediate impact. I kind of knew Reed would go in and do that, he’s the kind of guy who fits in anywhere,” Perry said. “He plays the game the right way, that’s what keeps you on the floor.
“Reed is going in there, playing hard. He’s going to be playing a lot of minutes, I assume, with the way he’s played this summer.
“Going to Kentucky, you realize there are going to be a lot of high-level guys, five-stars, future first-rounders and lottery picks, competing against you every day. That’s something that works both ways. You can compete and make a way, make plays, get a lot better from it or you can go in there and lay down. I’m not the kind of guy who would go in there and lay down. You want to go there and compete against the best competition, that’s something Reed has embraced.”
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports is one of many national media members who watched Sheppard play in UK's exhibition games in Canada and Rupp Arena.
“Here's one consistent takeaway: Only things happen when Reed Sheppard is on the floor,” Rothstein posted on X.
Kentucky assistant coach Orlando Antigua likes the way Sheppard keeps the game simple.
“He just plays basketball,” Antigua said. “His defensive instincts are great. He is shooting more consistently and confidently, which is a huge plus, and he can play either guard spot comfortably.”
Sheppard also cares only about one thing — winning.
“This is what I've wanted my whole life,” the UK freshman said. “I don't want to go out and shoot 30 shots a game. I want to go out and be able to make the right basketball plays.
“I just just want to have fun and block out what everyone says and just do what I know I can do. I’ve worked for this for 18 years now and now finally being here, I’m just having fun and just enjoying it all.”
* * *
Lexington Christian Academy quarterback Cutter Boley had his parents’ blessing to play his college football wherever he wanted — and he had plenty of offers including recent ones from some major national powers. However, he picked Kentucky and has never wavered in that commitment.
His older sister and brother both went out of state to play college basketball and football. That’s why Mary Beth Boley was glad Cutter’s heart led him to Kentucky.
“College athletics at the Division I level is super difficult and even if you love it more than anything in the world at times it is a struggle. I just feel like it is hard when they are that far away,” she said. “You find comfort in your family through the hard times and it was not like we could just jump on a flight and be there for them.
“I am excited he is going to get that support here. It’s not like it is a phone call away like it was with his brother and sister. He could come lay on the couch at home for a little bit if he wanted.”
The other side of staying home to play at UK is that Boley’s mother will be fully exposed to sports talk radio and social media that sometimes can be unkind to players, especially quarterbacks.
“Momma’s heart has learned to guard against that. It’s hard and I do try to avoid it (social media, sports talk). I understand how people have an appetite for media and I just try when things come out about him … I don’t look at any social media for a while,” she said.
“I let things pass and something new will usually come up. It’s my baby and I don’t want to hear that about him. Everybody is entitled to their opinion but it seems like the negative ones are always going to have their opinions. That’s the way it is in sports. I am not upset about it. That’s how I protect myself, I just don’t look at it.”
Lexington Christian is 10-1 after a 63-6 Class 2A opening playoff win over Clinton County. Boley has thrown for 1,916 yards and 20 touchdowns this season by completing 144 of 227 passes with only five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 177 yards and five scores going into this week's playoff game against Monroe County.
His numbers are slightly misleading because LCA has had such big leads that he probably has not played in the equivalent of 3 1/2 games this season. The Eagles also have a much better running game this year and the second half of the season have relied more on the run to still put up huge scoring totals.
* * *
Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy appreciates the way sophomore guard Cassidy Rowe can impact the team. She played sparingly as a freshman but Elzy understands what she means to the team.
“Cassidy Rowe is the epitome of what I want every Wildcat to be, she is heart and hustle,” Elzy said. “She won the Wildcat Award this summer.
“I know exactly what I'm getting. She's going to play hard. She's a coach's kid. She's going to make the right play. She's gonna empty her tank. I don't have to worry about anything being left in her body when she comes off the floor.
“But more importantly, her ability to hit the outside shot … she has shot the ball extremely well, which opens up our offense.”
Elzy talks constantly about players being ready for their opportunity when it comes.
“You have to be ready when your number is called. It's going to take all of us doing our job and everyone playing to their strengths. And in order to play the pace that we want to play offensively and defensively, you are going to need a breather so the next man up so they know they have the opportunity to play which I think keeps everybody on their toes and ready,” Elzy said.
* * *
Remember before the season started and Kentucky coach John Calipari predicted that sophomore Adou Thiero would have a “huge impact on college basketball” because of his versatility.
Now Calipari is focusing on a specific role for his 6-8 sophomore.
"The role I have been talking to Adou about is 'be a finisher', Whether it's a jump shot or a drive for a basket,” Calipari said. “He's strong. He literally could be one of the best finishers in the country."
Best finisher in the country is high praise/pressure for Thiero but assistant coach Orlando Antigua pointed out last week that Thiero is still a “growing man” who should keep getting better.
“It’s scary to think that he’s still growing. He’s still shaping his body. He’s been blessed with some genetic genes that none of us had anything to do with. He just has to work it and he’s been doing it,” Antigua said.
“We’re going to be asking a lot of him as someone now that has to step up and play multiple positions, a guy that can play one through five if you needed him to.”
Calipari said Thiero doesn’t have to be a “play starter” with guards like D.J. Wagner, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard on the team.
“Adou being that finisher for us, he’s good,” Calipari said.
Former Kentucky All-American Jack Givens knows Thiero has gotten better since last season based on what he's seen in practice.
“He has got stronger. He is not going to have a lot of plays called for him. He has to go get his points and he likes to score,” Givens, the UK Radio Network analyst, said. “Getting rebounds, run-outs, bringing the ball up the floor himself and scoring … he is capable of doing all that and really helping this team.
* * *
Quote of the Week: “If the game requires him to score 30 points to win, he will do that. If the game requires he get 15 assists to win, he’ll do that. If the game requires taking charges, he’ll do that,” Kentucky assistant coach Orlando Antigua on freshman guard DJ Wagner.
Quote of the Week 2: “What we need from her is leadership. She fits everything we are talking about that I want everyone to be as a Wildcat. She does all the little things to make our team better,” Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy on senior guard Emma King.
Quote of the Week 3: “I cannot say enough about what coach Stoops has built there, how consistent they are, fundamentally sound, physical, and play extremely hard,” Mississippi State coach Zack Arnett on the UK football program.
* * *
* * *
* * *
