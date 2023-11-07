Crittenden County General Election 2023

Taylor Davis has won the only local race on the ballot today during the statewide general election.
Davis won his race for Marion City Council by four votes, defeating Tracy Cook. See more details in this week's newspaper.
Crittenden County polls closed at 6 p.m.
With ballots from all Crittenden County polling places tabulated, GOP gubernatorial challenger Daniel Cameron won locally, but lost to Gov. Andy Beshear statewide.
Down ticket Republicans all won in Crittenden County. Statewide, GOP candidates captured all of those races for attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and agriculture commissioner.