ThrowBack Every Thursday with The Press

Each week in the full edition of The Crittenden Press, we take back with ThrowBack Thursdays... News from our archives... Let's take a look.
50 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1973
- Rocket lineman Randall Turley was pictured attempting to stop North Marshall’s running back short of the goal line during action in the opening period of the Rockets’ 35-12 loss. The goal-line tackle, however, came too late and the Jets recorded their first score of the evening.
- A Halloween window painting contest brought more to downtown windows than soapy tricks. More than 80 youngsters painted windows in town, including Greg Crider. Rochelle Fletcher and Debbie York were pictured decorating a window at Hunt's Department Store and won first place for their efforts.
- The 22nd chapter of Alpha Gamma State, The Delta Kappa Gamma honor society for women teachers, was installed in Marion. Members of the chapter included Nancy Baker, Barbara Beckner, Sylvia Thurman, Dale White and many others.
- In an effort to raise money for their eighth-grade trip, students at the Frances Elementary school presented a production of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.” Because of their determination, and the support from the community, the eighth graders were a large step closer to being able to take their trip.
25 YEARS AGO
October 29, 1998
- Employees of Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services celebrated Physical Therapy Month with wheelchair and stretcher races. Winning the stretcher race with warp speed were physical therapy department employee Krissie Piper pushing Lynn Scarbrough on a stretcher.
- Ann Carter Revel was recognized as a distinguished alumnus of the UK College of Agriculture during the college’s annual alumni reunion. Revel held a bachelor’s degree from UK and served as a high school teacher prior to her retirement.
- Dustin Hearell and Tiffany Hearell competed in a junior rodeo where Dustin Hearell took first place in the Class I steer chute dogging and third in the dummy roping. Tiffany Hearell took fifth place in the Class I-barrel racing and eighth place in pole bending.
10 YEARS AGO
October 31, 2013
- Crittenden County High School's band placed seventh in Class A state competition in Louisville. This was the highest placement in school history and set the band up to begin working on concert band and an opportunity to play more music, said director Jon Nash.
- Todd Riley and his Big Blue Barbecue team of Marion took the grand champion trophy at the 2013 Salem Jamboree. They also won first place in the chicken and rib categories. Melburn Conner of Marion won first place in pulled pork.
- Crittenden County 4-H members placed in junior and senior division competitions at 4-H Forestry Day at the Murray State University Arboretum. Members of the team included Mercedes Haney, Elizabeth Tosh, Layla Haney, Cade Crider and Megan Potter.
- Rocket seniors Haylee Young and Brittney Buell were selected as members of the All-Fifth District Volleyball Team during the postseason tournament.
- Crittenden County Middle School students got the opportunity to explore the wonders of science during an assembly featuring “Hooked on Science” star Jason Lindsey, who showed students that science could be both fun and educational.
