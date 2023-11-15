Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Family accepts Poindexter's retired jersey

Family members of the late James Howard "Jimmie" Poindexter, who died Dec. 22, 1973, accept Poindexter's framed retired jersey during Havoc at the Hive Nov. 11 in Fredonia. 

Poindexter was a 15-year-old freshman on the Frances Bulldogs' basketball team when he died from injuries as a result of a tractor accident. During his final basketball season, he was averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Accepting the framed retired jersey, which contained a letter from the 1973-1974 basketball team and a photo of the team, are (from left) Laura Poindexter, Connor Poindexter, Brayden Poindexter who wore number 41 during the Havoc at the Hive scrimmage, Reed Poindexter, Jimmie Poindexter's sister-in-law Bonita Poindexter, his sister Linda Chandler; and sister-in-law Cathy Poindexter.
Posted by at