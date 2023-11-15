Family accepts Poindexter's retired jersey

Poindexter was a 15-year-old freshman on the Frances Bulldogs' basketball team when he died from injuries as a result of a tractor accident. During his final basketball season, he was averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Accepting the framed retired jersey, which contained a letter from the 1973-1974 basketball team and a photo of the team, are (from left) Laura Poindexter, Connor Poindexter, Brayden Poindexter who wore number 41 during the Havoc at the Hive scrimmage, Reed Poindexter, Jimmie Poindexter's sister-in-law Bonita Poindexter, his sister Linda Chandler; and sister-in-law Cathy Poindexter.