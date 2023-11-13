UPDATE: Student charged with false threat

Ambulance involved in crash A Crittenden County ComCare ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash just west of Marion on US 60 just before 10am today. One individua...

Crittenden County General Election 2023 Taylor Davis has won the only local race on the ballot today during the statewide general election. Davis won his race for Marion City Coun...

Livingston Clinic open in Marion Livingston Hospital's new Family Clinic opened Monday. The clinic offers primary care services by nurse practitio...