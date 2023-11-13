UPDATE: Student charged with false threat

Updated with further information 4:16pm
Crittenden County School District says students were moved the football field before 2pm today after a threat was made by a student.
A safety sweep was conducted by law enforcement and no danger was determined.
A high school student has been charged with making a false threat.
Sheriff Evan Head said the student, a 14-year-old female, was taken into custody and will be facing a single felony charge. The sheriff characterized the situation as a "bomb threat" but said nothing was found and no students were ever in harms way.
"Our students' and staff's safety is our main focus, and we will always take all measures to ensure safety in our district," the school said in a news release.
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County School District issued the following alert at about 2pm today.
This afternoon, students at CCMS and CCHS were placed on lockdown and then evacuated to the football field following a statement made by a high school student. Our SRO and local law enforcement immediately investigated and determined no immediate danger. All students are safe on the football field with staff while further safety measures are made. A security sweep is currently in progress of both buildings. Updates will be shared promptly.