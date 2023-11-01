Find out how to profit on goats, sheep

Classes meet at 6 p.m., at the Crittenden County Extension Annex.
Classes and descriptions are as follows:
Dec. 5 - U.S. and Kentucky sheep and goat industry overview, marketing tips, breeds of sheep and goats and guardian animals.
Dec. 12 - Health management, foot rot and hoof trimming and quality assurance.
Dec. 19 - Nutrient requirements, reading a feed tag, feeding to meet the needs, purchasing hay, facilities and fencing.
Jan. 2, 2024 - Parasite management and mating systems.
Jan. 9, 2024 - Reproduction and care for newborns.
Jan. 16, 2024 - Genetics and selection of criteria and birthing difficulties.
Jan. 23, 2024 - Production systems for sheep and goats.