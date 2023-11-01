Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Find out how to profit on goats, sheep

Crittenden County Extension Service is sponsoring a Small Ruminant Profit School series in conjunction with the Kentucky Sheep and Goat Development Office. Small Ruminant Profit School covers a broad range of topics that will assist new sheep and goat producers succeed in the small ruminant operation.

Classes meet at 6 p.m., at the Crittenden County Extension Annex.

Classes and descriptions are as follows:

Dec. 5 - U.S. and Kentucky sheep and goat industry overview, marketing tips, breeds of sheep and goats and guardian animals.

Dec. 12 - Health management, foot rot and hoof trimming and quality assurance.

Dec. 19 - Nutrient requirements, reading a feed tag, feeding to meet the needs, purchasing hay, facilities and fencing.

Jan. 2, 2024 - Parasite management and mating systems.

Jan. 9, 2024 - Reproduction and care for newborns.

Jan. 16, 2024 - Genetics and selection of criteria and birthing difficulties.

Jan. 23, 2024 - Production systems for sheep and goats.

